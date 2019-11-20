Auditor-general flexes his enhanced powers
Public Audit Act amendments give Kimi Makwetu the authority to investigate material irregularities
20 November 2019 - 17:45
Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu has begun the phased implementation of the enhanced powers given to his office by this year’s amendments to the Public Audit Act.
The amendments giving his office more teeth to deal with departments and entities that flout financial controls became effective on April 1. The amended legislation gives the auditor-general the power to report any material irregularities detected during audits.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.