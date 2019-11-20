National Auditor-general flexes his enhanced powers Public Audit Act amendments give Kimi Makwetu the authority to investigate material irregularities BL PREMIUM

Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu has begun the phased implementation of the enhanced powers given to his office by this year’s amendments to the Public Audit Act.

The amendments giving his office more teeth to deal with departments and entities that flout financial controls became effective on April 1. The amended legislation gives the auditor-general the power to report any material irregularities detected during audits.