Student aid scheme in bid to claw back R1bn paid out in error
Annual report reveals the organisation’s disarray when it was placed under administration in August 2018
06 November 2019 - 05:10
SA’s key agency for providing financial support to students is trying to claw back more than R1bn it has mistakenly paid out and needs to refund R26m to graduates who have been overcharged on their loans.
The figures, contained in the National Student Financial Aid Scheme’s (NSFAS’s) 2018/2019 annual report tabled in parliament this week, lay bare the organisation’s disarray when it was placed under administration in August 2018.
