Politics POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: DA in spotlight as it elects interim leaders Opposition party’s federal council will elect an interim leader and federal chair BL PREMIUM

The DA will be thrust into the spotlight again this week as it prepares to go to its federal council where it will elect an interim leader.

It will be a three-horse race with the party’s parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen, Gauteng member of the provincial legislature Makashule Gana and Western Cape provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela in the running for the position.