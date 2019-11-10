POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: DA in spotlight as it elects interim leaders
Opposition party’s federal council will elect an interim leader and federal chair
10 November 2019 - 16:58
The DA will be thrust into the spotlight again this week as it prepares to go to its federal council where it will elect an interim leader.
It will be a three-horse race with the party’s parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen, Gauteng member of the provincial legislature Makashule Gana and Western Cape provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela in the running for the position.
