National

Municipal debt to the auditor-general keeps rising

13 October 2019 - 16:56 linda ensor
Kimi Makwetu. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Kimi Makwetu. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

The office of the auditor-general is burdened with outstanding debt of R744m in unpaid audit fees, with nearly half of it being due by municipalities.

The chair of the auditor-general’s audit committee, John Biesman-Simons, expressed concern on Friday over the continued increase in local government indebtedness.

This was during a briefing to parliament’s standing committee on the auditor-general.

The auditor-general is integral in holding to account all government departments and institutions as well as municipalities over their management of public funds and resources.

Incremental repayment

Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu gave the assurance that the level of outstanding debt does not compromise the work of his office.

Makwetu said the office has also succeeded in ring-fencing the outstanding debt and making arrangements for its incremental repayment.

Municipalities are in dire straits with only 18 out of 257 receiving a clean audit in 2017-18. They notched up irregular spending of R25bn in that year.

The year-end debt of the auditor-general’s office rose 15% to R744m in 2018/2019 compared with R650m in 2017/2018, with local governments’ share rising 29% to R321m from R249m the previous year.

According to the auditor-general’s annual report for 2018-19, R404.5m of the R744m owed by national, provincial, local, statutory and other bodies is current debt, R203m has been owing for 30-120 days, and R137m is older than 120 days.

Debt as a percentage of revenue for the past year is 21.5%.

Auditor-general CFO Sibongiseni Ngoma told MPs that there has been an improvement in the provision for doubtful debt since 2014/2015 when 25% of the debt was at risk compared with 18% in 2018/2019.

Despite the outstanding debt the auditor-general was able to generate a surplus of R71.5m for the 2018/2019 year on revenue of R3.5bn. It is self-funding, financing its operations from audit fees.

It conducted 1,063 audits during the year.

Audit work to the amount of R595m was outsourced to private audit firms of which 83% was outsourced to firms that had a broad-based BEE score of level one or two.

ensorl@businesslive.co.za

CLAUDI MAILOVICH: Ailing local governments are a burden on the state

Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu again highlights the deteriorating accountability in municipalities, which are crucial in helping the economy grow
Opinion
3 months ago

Audit results for SOEs and provinces are worse than last year, and by a lot

Some SOEs say there is significant doubt about whether they can continue operations in future without financial help, AG Kimi Makwetu says 
National
10 months ago

Most read

1.
Red-tape and costs bar businesses and farmers ...
National
2.
Municipal debt to the auditor-general keeps rising
National
3.
Job Creation Trust company on the brink as ...
National
4.
Busa and health department in ‘cordial and ...
National / Health

Related Articles

Auditor-general slaps Prasa with disclaimer after R26bn in irregular expenditure

National

PIC instability hits controls, says Makwetu

National

Department of defence bumbles to another negative audit report

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.