BREAKING NEWS: Mmusi Maimane resigns as DA leader

Mmusi Maimane has resigned as DA leader.

Addressing a media briefing late on Thursday afternoon, Maimane was flanked by DA federal chair Athol Trollip, who was also expected to resign, he said he stepped down as leader of the DA.

"I will today step down as leader of the DA," Maimane said.

He said he would continue in his role as parliamentary leader.

"Despite my best efforts, perhaps the DA is not the best vehicle to take forward the fight for one SA for all," Maimane said.

His announcement came on the same day that a DA emergency federal executive meeting was called to discuss the Monday resignation of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba, among other issues.

It was a marathon meeting, in which a scheduled press briefing was delayed by almost five hours.

Mashaba’s resignation followed the election of former party leader Helen Zille as the chair of the federal council on Sunday.

Announcing his resignation, Mashaba lashed out at the opposition party, saying he no longer believed it was the same DA he signed up for. He said he did not think the DA could unseat the ANC or save SA anymore.

Maimane flanked Mashaba at the Monday briefing, calling him his hero — a move seen as an endorsement of the former mayor’s sentiments.

Maimane’s leadership has been under increasing pressure since the DA lost support for the first time in the general election in May. A review report commissioned in the wake of the elections recommended that Maimane, former federal council chair James Selfe and former CEO Paul Boughey all resign.

Selfe was the first to resign earlier in 2019 and Boughey resigned last week. Maimane was the last one standing.

