Speculation rises Mmusi Maimane will step down as DA leader
22 October 2019 - 20:09
Embattled Mmusi Maimane went to ground on Tuesday as speculation swirled that he will resign as leader of the DA as soon as this week.
The DA has taken blows since the general elections in May, in which the party lost support for the first time, with Maimane’s leadership increasingly under scrutiny.
