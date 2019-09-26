Opinion

Editing Allowed

WATCH: Who will take the reins at Eskom?

Business Day publisher Peter Bruce and a panel of journalists discuss the stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed

26 September 2019 - 09:22 Business Day TV
Eskom. Picture: REUTERS
Eskom. Picture: REUTERS

Business Day publisher Peter Bruce and a panel of journalists discuss the stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed.

The team discusses Old Mutual’s decision to continue to bar ousted CEO Peter Moyo from returning to work and also looks at the three candidates who have been put forward to take on the role of Eskom CEO.

