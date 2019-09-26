National Eskom a step closer to getting a new CEO Shortlist of CEO candidates is drawn up for a decision by the cabinet BL PREMIUM

The restructuring of Eskom is slowly gathering momentum with the board on track to recommend three CEO candidates and a commitment from public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan to deliver a roadmap for the company before the end of October.

The task of the board was to select a shortlist of candidates to be handed to Gordhan who will take it to the cabinet for a decision. The selection process has been finalised. While industry circles have been awash with rumours of the names of those shortlisted, none of the candidates would confirm their status.