Eskom a step closer to getting a new CEO
Shortlist of CEO candidates is drawn up for a decision by the cabinet
26 September 2019 - 19:30
The restructuring of Eskom is slowly gathering momentum with the board on track to recommend three CEO candidates and a commitment from public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan to deliver a roadmap for the company before the end of October.
The task of the board was to select a shortlist of candidates to be handed to Gordhan who will take it to the cabinet for a decision. The selection process has been finalised. While industry circles have been awash with rumours of the names of those shortlisted, none of the candidates would confirm their status.
