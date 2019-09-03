NGO office that helps casual workers looted in Germiston

As the devastation of looting and attacks continued in parts of Gauteng, an NGO advising and helping casual workers in Germiston was picking up the pieces after its office was targeted in the widespread violence.

The heavy police presence and shuttered shops in Germiston illustrated the aftermath of the violence which has hit Tshwane‚ Ekurhuleni‚ Johannesburg Central‚ Jeppestown and Cleveland since Sunday.

Parts of Alexandra and Coronationville were also swept up in what was first touted as a shutdown.

Across from the usually busy Germiston station, hundreds of membership cards of the Simunye Workers Forum were strewn on the pavement outside the Casual Workers Advisory Office.

The office was looted and set alight on Monday evening. The partially barricaded, shattered office windows, torn boxes and broken printer revealed Monday's chaos.

Staff members were inside on Tuesday, packing up what had survived the night.

Before the looting the office was a safe space for casual workers, mostly employed through labour brokers and therefore a vulnerable part of the workforce.