ANC calls for calm amid looting and violence

02 September 2019 - 20:44 Claudi Mailovich
Foreign nationals react to looting in Johannesburg's CBD on September 2 2019. Picture: ALON SKUY

The ANC has called for calm as violence and looting engulfed parts of Gauteng on Monday.

The call comes after violent sprees affected parts of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane during the past week. 

The police said on Monday the violence, which started in Tshwane last week, has led to shops being set alight and looted. 

On Sunday more violence and looting erupted after three people died in a fire in a building in Jeppestown in Johannesburg. While the building was burning, the looting and attack on closed shops started, police said on Sunday. 

This spread to parts of Gauteng on Monday, resulting in the arrest of 70, according to the police.

Looters in Jeppestown on September 1 2019.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said at a briefing on Monday evening that the levels of violence were “unacceptable”, regardless of the cause.

“We once more want to make a plea to our people, wherever we are, to make sure there is peace and stability in this province and all during SA. We condemn this violence which is taking place irrespective of whatever reasons people want to give, as unacceptable,” Magashule said.

Gauteng provincial SA Police Service spokesperson Col Lungelo Dlamini condemned the violence and looting, said to be  directed at the businesses of foreign nationals by “criminal opportunists”.

People loot shops in Turffontein on September 1 2019. Protests and looting continued throughout Monday. Picture: ALON SKUY

Irresponsible use and abuse of social media was fuelling these acts of violence and instability to advance the criminal acts, Dlamini said.

Gauteng provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela has instructed police commanders to take strong action against the perpetrators as the “state of affairs cannot be allowed to continue”, he said.

Several arrests have been made for serious crimes including public violence, malicious damage to property and theft, Dlamini said. Twenty people were arrested in Rossettenville, 35 in Malvern, 10 in Thembisa, 26 in Jeppe and nine in Germiston.

Police were investigating a case of murder after the fatal shooting of a member of the public, who was shot by a group of people who had gathered in Hillbrow, he said.

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za

