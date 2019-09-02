ANC calls for calm amid looting and violence

The ANC has called for calm as violence and looting engulfed parts of Gauteng on Monday.

The call comes after violent sprees affected parts of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane during the past week.

The police said on Monday the violence, which started in Tshwane last week, has led to shops being set alight and looted.

On Sunday more violence and looting erupted after three people died in a fire in a building in Jeppestown in Johannesburg. While the building was burning, the looting and attack on closed shops started, police said on Sunday.

This spread to parts of Gauteng on Monday, resulting in the arrest of 70, according to the police.