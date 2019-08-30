Moeketsi Mosola and Tshwane finally part ways

Tshwane’s city council has resolved to part ways with its controversial city manager Moeketsi Mosola, bringing an end to more than a year of uncertainty over his future.

Mosola has been at the centre of a fight between the city’s administration and the executive over, among other things, an irregular contract with consultants GladAfrica.

It was arguably the most crippling obstacle the DA-led coalition has faced since it took office following the 2016 local government election.

Under the leadership of former mayor Solly Msimanga, the coalition tried and failed twice to have Mosola removed from office as a result of procurement irregularities in the GladAfrica contract.

The separation comes a month after an agreement was first reached in a closed council sitting.

In a statement released on Friday, mayor Stevens Mokgalapa said the city council took the decision on Friday, following consistent efforts aimed at stabilising the administration. “It is no secret that the city experienced heightened tensions between political office bearers and the administration in 2018.”

He said it would be “insincere” of him not to acknowledge the negative effect it has had on service delivery. He said, however, his relationship with Mosola has been one of “utmost professionalism” and was based on mutual respect.

