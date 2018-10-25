National

Moeketsi Mosola gets court to block report on tender irregularities in Tshwane

The city manager is allegedly implicated in granting a tender to consultants GladAfrica to manage the city’s infrastructure budget, estimated to be about R12bn, over three years

25 October 2018 - 17:49 Claudi Mailovich
Moeketsi Mosola,.File Picture: GALLO IMAGES/FOTO24/CORNEL VAN HEERDEN
Moeketsi Mosola,.File Picture: GALLO IMAGES/FOTO24/CORNEL VAN HEERDEN

In a setback for the City of Tshwane, the council has been barred from tabling an interim report on an investigation into procurement irregularities that allegedly implicates city manager Moeketsi Mosola. 

The investigation into Mosola was in relation to a tender granted to engineering consultants GladAfrica, which would have managed the city’s infrastructure budget, estimated to be about R12bn over a three-year period, through a project management unit.

The investigation was approved by the council in September, but Mosola was not suspended pending its outcome, despite a warning by mayor Solly Msimanga in a confidential report, that his presence would be detrimental to the stability of the municipality.

Mosola filed an urgent application to the labour court, which heard part of the application on Thursday. 

The court granted an interdict, barring the council from tabling any report on the investigation, be it in draft, interim or final form, pending the outcome of the regular application to the court.

The rest of the urgent relief Mosola had asked for will be heard on November 9, to give the city and the other respondents, which included mayor Solly Msimanga, more time to file responding papers. 

The interdict was granted on the same day the Tshwane council was set to table the interim report.

