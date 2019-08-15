National Bank statements used in Mkhwebane’s Ramaphosa probe will not be released Pretoria high court rules against public protector BL PREMIUM

Bank statements linked to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC election campaign will not be released publicly following a decision by Pretoria high court deputy judge president Aubrey Ledwaba on Thursday.

However, other evidence related to public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report on that campaign may be made public if the president’s lawyers are satisfied that it was obtained lawfully and is not confidential.