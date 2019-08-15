National

Bank statements used in Mkhwebane’s Ramaphosa probe will not be released

Pretoria high court rules against public protector

BL PREMIUM
15 August 2019 - 19:14 Karyn Maughan

Bank statements linked to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC election campaign will not be released publicly following a decision by Pretoria high court deputy judge president Aubrey Ledwaba on Thursday. 

However, other evidence related to public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report on that campaign may be made public if the president’s  lawyers are satisfied that it was obtained lawfully  and is not confidential.

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.