National

Busisiwe Mkhwebane files record of documents used in Ramaphosa probe

But Business Day has been told the record was filed at deputy judge president Aubrey Ledwaba’s office, rather than with the court’s chief registrar

14 August 2019 - 11:16 Karyn Maughan
Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has filed the full record of documents that led to her adverse report against President Cyril Ramaphosa over his ANC election campaign — but it is currently not available to the public.

Last week, Ramaphosa’s lawyers asked deputy judge president Aubrey Ledwaba that parts of that record — which include e-mails and bank statements — be sealed and not made available to the public.

This, they contended, was due to questions over whether this evidence was legally obtained.

Mkhwebane’s office insists her investigation was above board. Her investigation found that Ramaphosa had misled parliament about a R500,000 donation to his campaign for the ANC leadership in 2017 from controversial company Bosasa. 

On Monday, Ramaphosa secured an interdict staying the implementation of Mkhwebane’s remedial action against him. 

On Wednesday morning, Business Day sought access to the record filed by the public protector, but was informed that it had been filed at Ledwaba’s office, rather than with the court’s chief registrar.

Ledwaba said in a letter on Wednesday that since the issue around the record being made public has not been resolved, the record should be filed in his office and not with the registrar. 

He said he would like to have a “judicial management meeting” with the parties’ legal representatives on Thursday morning. 

Ramaphosa granted interdict to halt Mkhwebane’s remedial action

The president has secured an interdict staying the implementation of the public protector’s remedial action against him in her CR17 report
National
2 days ago

Cyril Ramaphosa and Mkhwebane legal battles not helping growth, says IDC

The current political climate is retarding the push to improve SA’s sluggish economy, says the IDC, adding that the country needs ‘leadership focus’
National
18 hours ago

Divulge the donations made to all candidates for the ANC presidency, says SACP

Party says singling out Ramaphosa while sparing others who lobbied for the same position was deliberately meant to collapse the president
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Lancaster’s role in Steinhoff arose due to Wiese ...
National
2.
Busisiwe Mkhwebane files record of documents used ...
National
3.
Desperate Jacob Zuma to appeal against R16m cost ...
National
4.
Lesetja Kganyago sues ANC’s Andile Lungisa
National

Related Articles

Cyril Ramaphosa and Mkhwebane legal battles not helping growth, says IDC

National

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa-Mkhwebane battle to rage on

Politics

Ramaphosa’s political woes weigh down rand

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.