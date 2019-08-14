Busisiwe Mkhwebane files record of documents used in Ramaphosa probe

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has filed the full record of documents that led to her adverse report against President Cyril Ramaphosa over his ANC election campaign — but it is currently not available to the public.

Last week, Ramaphosa’s lawyers asked deputy judge president Aubrey Ledwaba that parts of that record — which include e-mails and bank statements — be sealed and not made available to the public.

This, they contended, was due to questions over whether this evidence was legally obtained.

Mkhwebane’s office insists her investigation was above board. Her investigation found that Ramaphosa had misled parliament about a R500,000 donation to his campaign for the ANC leadership in 2017 from controversial company Bosasa.

On Monday, Ramaphosa secured an interdict staying the implementation of Mkhwebane’s remedial action against him.

On Wednesday morning, Business Day sought access to the record filed by the public protector, but was informed that it had been filed at Ledwaba’s office, rather than with the court’s chief registrar.

Ledwaba said in a letter on Wednesday that since the issue around the record being made public has not been resolved, the record should be filed in his office and not with the registrar.

He said he would like to have a “judicial management meeting” with the parties’ legal representatives on Thursday morning.