Head of renewable energy office is going — and it’s not clear why

The exit of the head of the Independent Power Producers (IPP) Office, Karen Breytenbach, was due to her contract expiring just as she reached retirement age, the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) has said.

Breytenbach, who headed the office in its execution of its renewable energy independent power producer procurement programme, was asked to vacate her office on Monday.

Under Breytenbach’s leadership, the IPP Office rolled out the widely celebrated programme, which attracted more than R209bn in investment into over 112 green power projects.

Breytenbach could not be reached for comment on Tuesday, but has been quoted by Bloomberg as saying she was axed without explanation and with nine months left on her contract.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the DBSA said Breytenbach’s three-year contract expired at the end of February, just as she reached the mandatory retirement age of 60.

The IPP Office was established in 2010 through a memorandum of agreement between the department of energy, the Treasury and the DBSA. The Treasury seconded Breytenbach to the office at the start. In 2016, the DBSA obliged a request from the department of energy to offer her a three-year fixed-term employment contract as the head of the office, expiring on February 28 2019.

Fixed-term contract

According to the DBSA, it offered Breytenbach a contract for a short period from March 15 2019 to July 31 2019 in order to complete the recruitment process to replace her. She, however, did not accept the offer, which expired on March 18. On May 7, the DBSA offered her another fixed-term contract, which she declined in writing. “Ms Breytenbach has therefore not been an employee of DBSA since the expiry of her fixed-term employment contract on February 28 2019,” DBSA said.

Following the DBSA’s statement, the department of energy said a meeting of the joint implementation committee, which the department chairs, was called to “address issues” which had the potential to destabilise operations and affect personnel negatively. The committee unanimously agreed that “the current situation was untenable and agreed on the need for urgent action to be taken to create stability at the IPP Office”.

The department said the committee meeting was preceded by numerous, unsuccessful attempts by the department to find a resolution on “the matter”.