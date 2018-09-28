Department of Energy late with annual report

The Department of Energy's annual report will not be ready for tabling in Parliament by Friday's deadline, according to Energy Minister Jeff Radebe.

All annual reports of government departments and state owned enterprises and entities have to be tabled in Parliament by Friday, end September at the latest under the Public Finance Management Act.

But in a letter to Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete, Radebe says that problems have been encountered in accounting for the Independent Power Producer (IPP) office which falls within the department.

"Due to the complexity of governance matters of the IPP office that must be accounted for in the annual report, the auditor general has not yet finalised its report," Radebe told Mbete.

"The department, the office of the auditor general as well as the office of the accountant general at National Treasury are still engaging on this matter to try to find an amicable solution." bdlive