Mkhwebane’s court bid puts Ramaphosa at risk

18 July 2019 - 05:41 Karyn Maughan
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is fighting a court bid by President Cyril Ramaphosa to halt her order to him to take disciplinary action against public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, an action that could potentially have devastating political consequences for the president.

In turn, Ramaphosa has partially backed Gordhan’s legal challenges to two scathing reports issued against him by Mkhwebane, and says that any action against Gordhan would need to be informed by a ruling on whether the public protector’s findings are valid.

