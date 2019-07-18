Mkhwebane’s court bid puts Ramaphosa at risk

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is fighting a court bid by President Cyril Ramaphosa to halt her order to him to take disciplinary action against public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, an action that could potentially have devastating political consequences for the president.

In turn, Ramaphosa has partially backed Gordhan’s legal challenges to two scathing reports issued against him by Mkhwebane, and says that any action against Gordhan would need to be informed by a ruling on whether the public protector’s findings are valid.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link to go to the full article: Mkhwebane contests Ramaphosa’s court bid

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE to read the full story, please click here.