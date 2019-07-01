National

Public protector accuses Cyril Ramaphosa of failing the constitution

01 July 2019 - 05:10 Karyn Maughan
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of failing to uphold the constitution, saying he is in breach of the supreme law by not complying with the anticorruption watchdog’s remedial action from a probe involving public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

In June, Mkhwebane said her investigation had found that Gordhan wrongfully approved the early retirement of the then deputy commissioner of the SA Revenue Service (Sars), Ivan Pillay, in 2010. The investigation report further made legally binding recommendations to Ramaphosa to take disciplinary action against Gordhan.

ANC on the fence about ‘biased’ protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s future

The public protector's fitness to hold office is in question after a number of embarrassing court setbacks
6 days ago

Financial regulator’s court challenge accuses Mkhwebane of incompetence

Former FSB CEO Dube Tshidi and FSCA ask high court to set aside findings of impropriety and maladministration
3 weeks ago

EXCLUSIVE: Thuli Madonsela tackles protector on posts

Former public protector questions the release of confidential aspects of probes to the public
3 weeks ago

Public protector is on Pravin Gordhan’s case again

Mkhwebane issues another subpoena on the minister to answer questions on the so-called Sars rogue unit
3 weeks ago

