Public protector accuses Cyril Ramaphosa of failing the constitution

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of failing to uphold the constitution, saying he is in breach of the supreme law by not complying with the anticorruption watchdog’s remedial action from a probe involving public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

In June, Mkhwebane said her investigation had found that Gordhan wrongfully approved the early retirement of the then deputy commissioner of the SA Revenue Service (Sars), Ivan Pillay, in 2010. The investigation report further made legally binding recommendations to Ramaphosa to take disciplinary action against Gordhan.

