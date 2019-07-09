No evidence Dan Matjila took irregular loan from VBS Bank

A lifestyle audit of Daniel Matjila, the former CEO of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), showed no evidence that he took out an irregular loan from failed lender VBS Mutual Bank, a commission of inquiry heard.

Matjila, who is testifying before the ongoing probe into allegations of wrongdoing at the PIC, was accused by a politician of borrowing R2.5m from the bank, which has been linked to various corruption scandals. Matjila has denied the allegation, evidence leader Jannie Lubbe told the inquiry on Tuesday.

The inquiry is into whether SA’s largest pension-fund manager, which oversees about $150bn in assets, deviated from its mission to best safeguard pensions for more than 1.2-million South African state workers. The ongoing inquiry has heard from about 70 witnesses — several of whom flagged Matjila himself as playing a key role in approving questionable deals, which he denies.

Auditors at PwC are scheduled to present their findings of the lifestyle audit, which looked at other people involved with the PIC, to the inquiry next week. The commission’s forensic team will also complete an independent investigation into the allegations, Lubbe said.

PIC informed Lubbe a few weeks ago of a report by Nexus Forensic Services that said Matjila got the alleged facility. Bantu Holomisa, the leader of the UDM, sent an e-mail to Lubbe on Monday over the report.