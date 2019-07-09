WATCH: Dan Matjila appears before PIC inquiry with late and incomplete statement

Former Public Investment Corporation (PIC) CEO Dan Matjila’s testimony before the judicial commission of inquiry into affairs at the state-owned asset manager got off to a rocky start, with news that his prepared statement was submitted late and remains incomplete.

PIC commission evidence leader advocate Jannie Lubbe began proceedings on Monday morning by stating that the commission had begun corresponding with Matjila as far back as in December, to prepare for his testimony before the commission.

The agreement between Matjila’s counsel, led by advocate Alexander Roelofse, and the evidence team of the commission, was that Matjila would furnish his 227-page prepared statement at least a week before he was due to testify.

An incomplete statement was only received by the commissioners on Friday evening, something commissioner judge Lex Mpati was unhappy about, and means the commissioners had not had sufficient time to complete reading it.

