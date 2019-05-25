Cyril Ramaphosa vows action during inauguration as fifth democratic president
Cyril Ramaphosa has promised South Africans, as he is inaugurated as president of the country, that there will be action and solutions to the country’s problems.
“It is through our actions now that we will determine our destiny,” Ramaphosa said on Saturday.
“South Africans want action and not just words and promises. And there will be action.”
Ramaphosa was inaugurated on Saturday after being elected president earlier in the week at the first sitting of the sixth parliament.
Moving away from tradition, the inauguration was held at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria and not the Union Buildings as in the past.
Cyril Ramaphosa was inaugurated as president of South Africa's sixth democratically-elected government on May 25 2019. This was the moment when Ramaphosa took the oath of office as president and signed the oath certificate.
Ramaphosa’s inauguration was attended by various heads of state and leaders from around Africa. Former SA presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and FW De Klerk were present. Jacob Zuma was the only former president who did not attend the ceremony.
Zuma’s wife Bongi Ngema-Zuma, however did attend the inauguration. She arrived alone to the event.
Ramaphosa first took over as president of the country in February 2018 after Zuma was forced to resign.
Since Zuma’s exit, Ramaphosa has been working to clean up the state and its institutions which were decimated by state capture.
Ramaphosa on Saturday acknowledged that in recent times South Africans had watched how some, in who they had invested their trust, had surrendered to the temptation of power and riches.
“They have seen some of the very institutions of our democracy eroded and resources squandered. The challenges that we face are real, but they are not insurmountable,” he said.
“They can be solved and we are going to solve them.”
Ramaphosa said at the recent May 8 poll South Africans had chosen hope over hopelessness and unity over conflict and division.
He said citizens had chosen those who they wanted to represent them in Parliament.
“You the people of SA have sent them, and you have sent me, as your president. Having taken the oath of office I am saying yes, SA Thuma Mina [send me].
“And I pledge here today that I will serve you, I will work with you, side by side, to build the SA that we all want and deserve,” Ramaphosa said.