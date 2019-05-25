Cyril Ramaphosa vows action during inauguration as fifth democratic president

Cyril Ramaphosa has promised South Africans, as he is inaugurated as president of the country, that there will be action and solutions to the country’s problems.

“It is through our actions now that we will determine our destiny,” Ramaphosa said on Saturday.

“South Africans want action and not just words and promises. And there will be action.”

Ramaphosa was inaugurated on Saturday after being elected president earlier in the week at the first sitting of the sixth parliament.

Moving away from tradition, the inauguration was held at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria and not the Union Buildings as in the past.