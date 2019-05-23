Is SA Inc investable?

Has the dire past decade made SA Inc uninvestable? For foreigners, it’s a hard sell, especially since $100 invested in the JSE five years ago would now be worth $82, whereas that $100 would be worth $152 on the global S&P 500. But is now the time to buy local since Cyril Ramaphosa, armed with victory at the polls, is expected to provide fertile ground for the private sector to create growth and jobs?