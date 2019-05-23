hard sell
Is SA Inc investable?
Has the dire past decade made SA Inc uninvestable? For foreigners, it’s a hard sell, especially since $100 invested in the JSE five years ago would now be worth $82, whereas that $100 would be worth $152 on the global S&P 500. But is now the time to buy local since Cyril Ramaphosa, armed with victory at the polls, is expected to provide fertile ground for the private sector to create growth and jobs?
23 May 2019 - 05:00
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.