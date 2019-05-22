Cyril Ramaphosa elected as president by National Assembly

Cyril Ramaphosa has been elected president of SA at the first sitting of the National Assembly held on Wednesday.

This comes after ANC deputy president David Mabuza took the decision to postpone his swearing-in, following the integrity commission's report naming him as one of those who had possibly brought the party into disrepute.

As expected, senior ANC MP Thandi Modise was elected as speaker of the National Assembly, the highest position in the legislature. Lechesa Tsenoli was elected deputy speaker, for a second term.

Nomvula Mokonyane, environmental affairs minister in the last administration, was not sworn in, with the ANC confirming that she had decided to withdraw from parliament. This comes after Malusi Gigaba and former speaker Baleka Mbete withdrew their names from the ANC’s parliamentary list on Tuesday.

Mokonyane was also on the list of people the integrity commission reportedly named.