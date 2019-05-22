I will not compromise on clean governance and service delivery, says David Makhura

The victory came on the back of a big health scandal that saw the death of more than 140 mentally ill patients in what became known as the Life Esidimeni tragedy. The party also battled the continued opposition to e-tolls, which the ANC in Gauteng still wants to abolish.

But despite these shortcomings, the ANC managed to reverse some of the the losses it suffered in the 2016 local elections when support for the governing party tumbled to just above 45%. Then, it lost control of the key metros of Johannesburg and Tshwane, and just managed to hang on to the Ekurhuleni metro, courtesy of a coalition with a small opposition party.

Makhura referred to the May 8 polls as a “tough election”, despite the provincial government having done well over the past five years. He said the government will now have to double its efforts.

Makhura, who still has to appoint his provincial executive, has indicated it will be a combination of people with experience, new faces and those who have led local governments.

The provincial executive will focus on the economy, creating jobs, access to housing and land, development of public transport and fighting crime and corruption.

He said that he was also looking at the actual administration and at the civil servants who manage departments and not just at the members of the executive committee.

“I want to build departments that are strong so that those departments don’t depend on one MEC,” Makhura said.

He said during his first term in office he saw that there were civil servants “who are just sitting, doing very little”. He said he knew which departments performed optimally and those that did not.

According to Makhura, the education and treasury departments functioned very well due to very competent management teams.

He said strong management teams would have to be built in the departments of health, transport and human settlements, co-operative governance & traditional affairs.

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za