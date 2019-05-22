PETER BRUCE: Post-election power deals and skeletons in the cabinet
22 May 2019 - 09:09

So, Cyril Ramaphosa will be inaugurated at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday. It’s cheaper than the Union Buildings and just down the road. Once that’s done, what normally happens quite quickly is that the president names a new cabinet.
Ramaphosa has promised to cut the one he inherited from Jacob Zuma to 25 from 35. A US president has 15 “ministers”. Just saying.
