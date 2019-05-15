KZN premier-elect denies knowing about Durban mayor’s arrest

In the four-minute audio clip, the two unidentified men are heard discussing Gumede’s arrest at length in Zulu. They even claim it was supposed to have taken place before the elections, but that a deal was struck that she be arrested after the vote.

One man, purporting to be a Hawks investigator, is heard saying: “Simbambe la emncane khona”, which, loosely translates to “She has no escape route now”.

The second man responds: “Ngaze ngajabula lomama wamagwinya kade ngangithi akaboshwe” (“I’m so happy. I’ve been saying all along that this woman of sweeteners must be arrested).”

He goes on to say that Gumede does not have any support now, to which the other responds that she knew the investigators were waiting until after the elections to arrest her.

The alleged Hawks investigator then says that Gumede was supposed to have been arrested last week but “we thought that they would think we’re playing politics, but we’re not playing politics and decided to leave her”.

He goes on to say that some municipal councillors will be arrested soon. He then drops a bombshell, saying he had allegedly discussed Gumede’s arrest with Zikalala the previous day, telling him that they needed to meet. He describes Zikalala as his close friend.