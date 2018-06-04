The ANC eThekwini region has thrown its weight behind Durban mayor Zandile Gumede.

In a statement on Sunday‚ the region said it had full confidence in Gumede.

"She was deployed to lead a municipality that creates a responsive administration that continuously improves efficiency‚" it said.

The statement comes after a news report claimed that elite crime-fighting unit the Hawks were investigating the mayor for fraud and corruption.

In May, City Press reported that a hard-hitting forensic report, which informed the Hawks investigation, found that Gumede summoned a municipal official to her home to demand that a R25m tender go to hand-picked companies.

The ANC region believes that the news report was part of a campaign driven by the provincial DA to "project Gumede as a corrupt politician".

On Monday Hawks spokesman Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi told TimesLIVE that Gumede was not being investigated.

"There is no investigation against her‚" he said.

The DA did not immediately respond to queries.