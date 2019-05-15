National

Durban mayor in court on charges of fraud and corruption

Bail of R50,000 granted with strict conditions as legal sequel to controversial R208m tender

BL PREMIUM
15 May 2019 - 05:05 Bongani Mthethwa

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.