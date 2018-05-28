Hawks investigate Durban mayor for dodgy toilet tender

Durban mayor Zandile Gumede is being investigated by the Hawks for facilitating money laundering‚ fraud and corruption allegedly to pay back cronies who helped her political ambitions.

Last Friday, after the auditor-general’s office pulled out staff from the municipality following death threats issued against them, Gumede vowed to "drive a corruption-free city", saying that the eThekwini municipality had adopted a zero-tolerance stance on all forms of corruption‚ fraud and maladministration.

City Press reported at the weekend that a hard-hitting forensic report on which the investigation by the Hawks was based had found that Gumede summoned a municipal official to her home to demand that a R25m tender go to handpicked companies.

The report stated that these companies may have belonged to "to councillors and political figures that had supported Gumede in her political endeavours and that councillor Gumede owed them a token of gratitude in the form of contracts from eThekwini".