Smaller parties protest about IEC processes, lack of media coverage

They alleged that the ink was easily washed off, allowing unscrupulous people to vote more than once in some cases.

APC’s Adil Nchabeleng said the smaller parties had met earlier to discuss their grievances and the way forward.

He said there had been no equal access to the media, which was accused of focusing only on the ANC, DA and the EFF.

Nchabeleng said all the objections that had been raised with the IEC were a deliberate move to undermine minority parties.

“We are here to declare that the elections are not free and fair,” he said, adding: “The SABC TV and radio sidelined us.”

BLF spokesperson Zanele Lwana said there was overwhelming evidence of irregularities “governing the elections”.