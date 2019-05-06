DA, ANC likely to bleed votes in Western Cape provincial election

The rand lost ground at the weekend following US President Donald Trump's threat to impose more tariffs on China
Degeneration in the party is too extensive to be eliminated by a few well-meaning albeit misdirected votes of support for the president
Bright Shabalala says the minister's second reason cited for requesting an extension — the many public holidays in April — is a joke
Small parties like Good, ACDP and EFF the most likely beneficiaries
Despite the smaller crop, wine enthusiasts can expect good-quality wines from the 2019 vintage
Minister of energy Jeff Radebe says the country has committed $1bn to the project
Judge notes that SA, which failed to arrest Sudanese war crimes suspect Omar al-Bashir in a 2015 visit, was also not referred to the UN
Recent years have seen problematic revelations about how personal data are being used
