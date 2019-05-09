DA confident of win in Western Cape

The DA is confident that it has retained control of the Western Cape, to date the only province in the hands of the opposition party.

DA premier candidate Alan Winde believed the party would get between 50% and 52% of the vote, a sharp decline from its 2014 performance of 59.38%. However, he cautioned that it was still too early to give a conclusive answer.

A host of new parties contested the provincial election — 34 in total — including Patricia de Lille's Good party, which was expected to have drawn votes away from the DA.

The FF Plus had showed a strong growth in the province, provincial leader Corne Mulder said in an interview at the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC's) provincial election centre.

Winde said that he had been “cautiously optimistic” earlier on Thursday morning but by midday was confident about a DA win in the province.

He said the DA's strongholds in white and coloured areas held firm, even though they had come under pressure from the multitude of parties.

“It seems to be holding strongly,” he said.

Some areas had shown weakness such as in the Bo-Kaap in central Cape Town, while others had shown strong gains such as in Hessaqua.

“There are ups and downs all over the place,” Winde said.

Live results for the Western Cape in the 2019 general elections