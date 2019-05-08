Shortage of ballot papers in Cape Town city centre panics DA

More troubling was that only 800 ballot papers were eventually delivered for each polling station in ward 77 and only 200 in Parow, which was insufficient to cater for the number of voters. The DA has lodged a complaint with the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) about the shortage.

The DA sources said the problem started at about 11am in the city centre but already at 7.15am, shortly after voting stations opened, there was a delay at the voting station at Westerford High School in Rondebosch, because the presiding officer had forgotten to bring a box of ballot papers. The delay lasted about an hour.

Wait not acceptable

IEC provincial electoral officer Courtney Sampson conceded during a media briefing on Wednesday evening that there had been a problem of a shortage of ballot papers at some polling stations, but did not think the delay in delivering them was as long as three hours.

“The wait has not been inordinate but it was not acceptable,” Sampson said.

However, he conceded that the delay had caused “quite a bit of frustration” but gave the assurance that ballot papers had been, or were in the process of being, delivered.

“Roughly speaking,” Sampson said, voter turnout was running at between 20% and 25% — or 600 000 of the 3.1-million registered voters.

Sampson said the rain was affecting where people voted — they were going to the closest voting station rather than to the correct one. He believed that by 3.30pm, turnout was looking “reasonable” but cautioned that the final outcome would depend on the outlook for further rain. He said that he was “cautiously optimistic” about the results for the day.

Another problem has been the shortage of application forms required to be filled in by people who turn up at the wrong voting station (where they were not registered), Sampson said. The forms have to be completed in order to be able to vote there. He said this was a widespread problem that had not been anticipated and could be attributed to the fact that the message went out that people could vote anywhere they liked.

The remaining challenge was to ensure that there was sufficient lighting for when it got dark.

ensorl@businesslive.co.za