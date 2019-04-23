Come clean on your premiers, Mmusi Maimane challenges ANC

With only two weeks to go before the general elections, there are still unanswered questions about the people voters will actually be electing.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane made this clear by sharply criticising the ANC on Tuesday for failing to release a list of its premier candidates.

“Clearly by hiding and waiting for after the elections, [the ANC has] something to hide,” Maimane said.

“We’ve had the courage to put premier candidates forward. We don’t believe citizens should just blindly follow a party, we don’t believe citizens should just blindly go cast their vote.”