National

NPA to get ‘Scorpions version 2’, Ramaphosa notes in Sona

President Cyril Ramaphosa says an investigating directorate will focus on evidence that has emerged at the state capture commission

07 February 2019 - 20:39 Genevieve Quintal
National director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi. Picture: GCIS
National director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi. Picture: GCIS

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will establish an investigating directorate, which will focus on evidence that has emerged at the state capture commission, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced during his state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday night.

Ramaphosa said it had been agreed with new national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi that the directorate be established in her office, to deal with serious corruption and associated offences. 

Ramaphosa would soon promulgate a proclamation that would set out the specific terms of reference of the directorate. 

The now-defunct Scorpions was the last investigative directorate within the NPA. The Scorpions was shut down by the ANC government in January 2009. 

The Hawks, which forms part of the South African Police Service (SAPS), was established to fill that void. The Hawks, like the NPA, was seen to be political, influenced under former president Jacob Zuma. 

Ramaphosa said the new directorate would focus on the evidence given at the state capture commission, chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, as well as other commissions and disciplinary inquiries. 

“It will identify priority cases to investigate and prosecute, and will recover assets identified to be the proceeds of corruption,” he said. 

“The directorate will bring together a range of investigatory and prosecutorial capacity from within the government and in the private sector under an investigating director reporting to the NDPP.”

Ramaphosa said that in the longer term, the government would work with the NPA and other law-enforcement agencies to develop more “enduring solutions”, which would strengthen the criminal justice system to deal with corruption.

The president said the action taken to end corruption and hold people accountable would determine the pace and trajectory of radical social and economic transformation. 

“The revelations emerging from the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture and other commissions are deeply disturbing, for they reveal a breadth and depth of criminal wrongdoing that challenges the very foundation of our democratic state,” he said. 

He commended the commissions for working under challenging circumstances. 

“While these commissions will, in time, make findings and recommendations in line with their mandates, evidence of criminal activity that emerges must be evaluated by the criminal justice system.

“Where there is a basis to prosecute, prosecutions must follow swiftly and stolen public funds must be recovered urgently,” Ramaphosa said.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za

MORE FROM SONA 2019

Cyril Ramaphosa disarms opposition at Sona with ‘band’ joke

He told a smiling Julius Malema that he would sing the Hugh Masekela song should the EFF leader win the national election
National
2 hours ago

NPA to get ‘Scorpions version 2’, Ramaphosa notes in Sona

President Cyril Ramaphosa says an investigating directorate will focus on evidence that has emerged at the state capture commission
National
2 hours ago

Election will take place on May 8, Ramaphosa announces in Sona

The date of May 8 is strategic for President Cyril Ramaphosa to manage the difficult dynamics within the ANC
National
1 hour ago

Government will focus on steadying troubled NSFAS, says Cyril Ramaphosa in Sona

Ramaphosa says the free higher education funding scheme is being phased in over a five-year period until all undergraduate students who qualified in ...
National
1 hour ago

Government has identified state land for land reform, Cyril Ramaphosa says

The state has a property portfolio of over 93,000 buildings and more than 1.9-million hectares of land under the custodianship of the public works ...
National
1 hour ago

NHI Bill will soon be ready to go to parliament, says Cyril Ramaphosa

However, in his Sona, Ramaphosa did not say the contested bill had been approved by the cabinet, suggesting further work may still be done on it ...
National
2 hours ago

Eskom to be split into three SOEs, Cyril Ramaphosa confirms in Sona

The president says this will be done ‘without burdening the fiscus with unmanageable debt’
National
2 hours ago

I will sign Competition Amendment Bill into law, Cyril Ramaphosa says in Sona

The president says it has long been recognised that one of the constraints that inhibits economic growth is the high level of economic concentration
National
2 hours ago

Foreign investment into SA strengthened ‘phenomenally’ in 2018, Cyril Ramaphosa says

Ramaphosa said in his Sona that the government had set itself the target of being among the top 50 global performers in terms of the annual Ease of ...
Economy
2 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa announces plan to reform national intelligence services

Ramaphosa says he will also re-establish the two arms of the intelligence service — one focusing on domestic and the other on foreign intelligence
National
2 hours ago

Most read

1.
Cyril Ramaphosa issues call to action for ...
National
2.
Eskom to be split into three SOEs, Cyril ...
National
3.
Government has identified state land for land ...
National
4.
State of the nation 2019 — the full speech
National

Related Articles

ANC calls on law enforcement agencies to act on corruption allegations
Politics

I still face legacy of Mrwebi’s decision on Mdluli, Hawks’s Kobus Roelofse says
National

Malema attacks Batohi for being ‘too close’ to his nemesis Gordhan
Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.