Ramaphosa appoints body to make SA a contender in digital revolution space

During his state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that he had appointed a presidential commission on the fourth industrial revolution.

“To ensure that we effectively and with greater urgency harness technological change in pursuit of inclusive growth and social development, I have appointed a presidential commission on the fourth industrial revolution,” Ramaphosa said.

Comprising eminent persons drawn from different sectors of society, the commission will serve as a national overarching advisory mechanism on digital transformation.