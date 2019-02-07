Cyril Ramaphosa disarms opposition at Sona with ‘band’ joke

President Cyril Ramaphosa took to the podium for his second annual state of the nation address (Sona) on a charm offensive on Thursday, aimed at his key opponents in the opposition benches, EFF leader Julius Malema and DA leader Mmusi Maimane.

Ahead of the gathering, Malema had threatened to disrupt Ramaphosa's address should he fail to take the nation into his confidence over the R500,000 donated to his campaign for the ANC presidency by Gavin Watson.

He is the CEO of corruption-accused facilities company Bosasa. The EFF gave Ramaphosa until the end of January to do so.

Last week, Ramaphosa met public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane over the donation. The Sunday Times reported that he told her that he sought to “give back” the donation to Watson, but was unsuccessful.

However, Ramaphosa's address was allowed to go ahead without disruption on Thursday, despite jitters in the presidency and the ANC ahead of the gathering.

The EFF and its caucus in parliament sat demurely in their benches on Thursday, as Ramaphosa told the house that he had a “disclaimer” to make. He said that in 2018, when he had made his clarion “Thuma Mina” call, inspired by the Hugh Masekela's song, Malema had whispered that he should “sing it”.