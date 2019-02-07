National / Education

Government will focus on steadying troubled NSFAS, says Cyril Ramaphosa in Sona

Ramaphosa says the free higher education funding scheme is being phased in over a five-year period until all undergraduate students who qualified in terms of the criteria can benefit

07 February 2019 - 20:56 Bekezela Phakathi
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Stabilising the business processes of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) would be a key government priority in 2019, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in his state of the national address (Sona) on Thursday night.

Some of SA’s higher education institutions recently came to a standstill as students protested over funding delays by NSFAS and slow registration processes. NSFAS has been struggling to ensure the smooth roll-out of free higher education. Many students have complained about delayed payments‚ which also sparked protests at various tertiary institutions in 2018.

The crisis at NSFAS is in large part because of the poorly planned introduction of free higher education, made in a surprise move in 2017 when former president Jacob Zuma effectively over-ruled the Heher Commission report into the feasibility of free higher education, and announced that the government would subsidise free higher education for poor and working-class students.

This meant NSFAS had a few weeks before the start of the 2018 academic year to change its processes and systems to execute its new mandate (including converting loans into bursaries) while still running the old funding scheme.

Ramaphosa said the free higher education funding scheme was being phased in over a five-year period until all undergraduate students who qualified in terms of the criteria could benefit.

“Stabilising the business processes of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme will also be a priority in the coming year so that it is properly capacitated to carry out its critical role in supporting eligible students,” the president said.

Ramaphosa said the government was concerned about recent developments on some campuses, especially reports of violence and intimidation.

“Of particular concern, is the tragic death of Mlungisi Madonsela, a student at the Durban University of Technology. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and call on law-enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate the incident. We call on student representatives and university authorities to work together to find solutions to the challenges that students are facing,” Ramaphosa said.

phakathib@businesslive.co.za

MORE FROM SONA 2019

Cyril Ramaphosa disarms opposition at Sona with ‘band’ joke

He told a smiling Julius Malema that he would sing the Hugh Masekela song should the EFF leader win the national election
National
2 hours ago

NPA to get ‘Scorpions version 2’, Ramaphosa notes in Sona

President Cyril Ramaphosa says an investigating directorate will focus on evidence that has emerged at the state capture commission
National
2 hours ago

Election will take place on May 8, Ramaphosa announces in Sona

The date of May 8 is strategic for President Cyril Ramaphosa to manage the difficult dynamics within the ANC
National
1 hour ago

Government will focus on steadying troubled NSFAS, says Cyril Ramaphosa in Sona

Ramaphosa says the free higher education funding scheme is being phased in over a five-year period until all undergraduate students who qualified in ...
National
1 hour ago

Government has identified state land for land reform, Cyril Ramaphosa says

The state has a property portfolio of over 93,000 buildings and more than 1.9-million hectares of land under the custodianship of the public works ...
National
1 hour ago

NHI Bill will soon be ready to go to parliament, says Cyril Ramaphosa

However, in his Sona, Ramaphosa did not say the contested bill had been approved by the cabinet, suggesting further work may still be done on it ...
National
1 hour ago

Eskom to be split into three SOEs, Cyril Ramaphosa confirms in Sona

The president says this will be done ‘without burdening the fiscus with unmanageable debt’
National
2 hours ago

I will sign Competition Amendment Bill into law, Cyril Ramaphosa says in Sona

The president says it has long been recognised that one of the constraints that inhibits economic growth is the high level of economic concentration
National
2 hours ago

Foreign investment into SA strengthened ‘phenomenally’ in 2018, Cyril Ramaphosa says

Ramaphosa said in his Sona that the government had set itself the target of being among the top 50 global performers in terms of the annual Ease of ...
Economy
2 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa announces plan to reform national intelligence services

Ramaphosa says he will also re-establish the two arms of the intelligence service — one focusing on domestic and the other on foreign intelligence
National
2 hours ago

Most read

1.
Cyril Ramaphosa issues call to action for ...
National
2.
Eskom to be split into three SOEs, Cyril ...
National
3.
Government has identified state land for land ...
National
4.
State of the nation 2019 — the full speech
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.