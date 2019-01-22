Sanctions against Zimbabwe must be lifted, Ramaphosa says

Geneva — President Cyril Ramaphosa called on Tuesday for sanctions against Zimbabwe to be lifted and said his government was in discussions with Harare about how best to help.

Ramaphosa said Zimbabwe’s situation was a challenge for the whole of Africa and he planned to meet its president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, at a later stage.

He said the SA Reserve Bank and finance minister Tito Mboweni were in discussions with Zimbabwe about how best to help, but no conclusion had been reached.

Reuters