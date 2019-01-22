National

Sanctions against Zimbabwe must be lifted, Ramaphosa says

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the Reserve Bank and finance minister Tito Mboweni are in talks with Zimbabwe about how best to help

22 January 2019 - 14:13 Staff Writer
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the official launch of the Global Commission on the Future of Work Report at the International Labour Organization’s Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.22/01/2019. Picture: ELMOND JIYANE / GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the official launch of the Global Commission on the Future of Work Report at the International Labour Organization’s Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.22/01/2019. Picture: ELMOND JIYANE / GCIS

Geneva — President Cyril Ramaphosa called on Tuesday for sanctions against Zimbabwe to be lifted and said his government was in discussions with Harare about how best to help.

Ramaphosa said Zimbabwe’s situation was a challenge for the whole of Africa and he planned to meet its president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, at a later stage.

He said the SA Reserve Bank and finance minister Tito Mboweni were in discussions with Zimbabwe about how best to help, but no conclusion had been reached.

