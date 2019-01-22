BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: History shows SA would do well to resist rushing to Zimbabwe’s aid

Zimbabwe, the running sore that’s pretty much been left alone to fester for almost two decades, is once again threatening to become a tinderbox that could explode, shattering the relative calm in the region.

SA, the big brother in the south, already home to thousands of Zimbabwe’s huddled masses fleeing the accursed generosity of its leaders, is being implored to intervene. It should stay its hand.