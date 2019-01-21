World / Africa

Internet shutdown during protests was illegal, Zimbabwe court rules

Judge Owen Tagu has ordered that network operators immediately restore unrestricted access

21 January 2019 - 17:20 MacDonald Dzirutwe
Picture: 123RF/DOTSHOCK
Picture: 123RF/DOTSHOCK

Harare — Zimbabwe's high court ruled on Monday that the security minister had no authority to order mobile operators to shut down internet access to customers during protests last week and that the firms should immediately restore unrestricted access.

Judge Owen Tagu made the ruling as legal challenges to a brutal clampdown on dissent by the government began. Fears that the country is veering back towards authoritarian rule have driven some leaders of the main opposition party into hiding.

“It has become very clear that the minister has no authority to make the directive,” Tagu said in his ruling, ordering mobile operators to “to unconditionally resume the provision of full and unrestricted services to all subscribers forthwith”.

Critics had accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government of shutting off the internet to prevent evidence of its heavy-handedness being broadcast to the world. 

Reuters

Zimbabwe government tells Econet to shut down internet

‘We were served with another directive for total shutdown of the internet until further notice’, Econet says
World
3 days ago

Zimbabwe crackdown a sign of things to come, says Mnangagwa spokesperson

Rights groups and lawyers fear a brutal return to authoritarianism
World
1 day ago

Industry 4.0: Big opportunities, big risks for Africa

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams: Proactive investment in technology not only ensures our country and continent’s inclusion in the fourth industrial ...
Opinion
3 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Why Zimbabwe’s internet blackout will backfire

This is the first time Zimbabwe has resorted to shutting down the internet to thwart protests. Not even Mnangagwa’s predecessor, Robert Mugabe, did ...
Opinion
4 days ago

Most read

1.
Irish minister rejects Polish idea to break ...
World / Europe
2.
South Sudan starts pumping more crude oil from ...
World / Africa
3.
British consumers hit by ‘shrinkflation’
World / Europe
4.
Two hijacked vans seized in Northern Ireland, ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Zimbabwe crackdown a sign of things to come, says Mnangagwa spokesperson
World / Africa

Zimbabwe government tells Econet to shut down internet
World / Africa

EDITORIAL: Why Zimbabwe’s internet blackout will backfire
Opinion / Editorials

Zimbabwe’s Econet cuts internet services on government’s order
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.