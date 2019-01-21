World / Africa

Emmerson Mnangagwa dismisses rumours of Zim coup

The president’s spokesperson George Charamba acknowledged the ‘whispers of a palace coup brewing’ but wrote them off as ‘trivia’

21 January 2019 - 12:24 Brian Latham
Emmerson Mnangagwa. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Emmerson Mnangagwa. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa has dismissed rumours that a coup is being planned after a week of violent protests against massive fuel-price increases.

“The president is aware of whispers of a ‘palace coup’ brewing amidst the current turmoil persisting in the country,” Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba said on Twitter on Monday.

“We as an elected administration tend not to acknowledge trivia. It is prudent of the administration to clear the air.”

Mnangagwa is expected to return to Zimbabwe after visiting Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan in an effort to drum up investment for his economically crippled nation.

Demonstrations erupted on January 14 when the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions called a three-day strike to protest a 150% hike in the price of diesel and gasoline.

At least 12 people were killed during the protests.

Mnangagwa, who was accompanied by Charamba, cancelled a scheduled trip to a World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, saying it was necessary to “restore calm” in Zimbabwe.

Bloomberg

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Zimbabwe may need SA maize this year — but it needs our farming skills too

Modern farming techniques in SA could and should be shared with Zimbabwe, as it could help stabilise the whole region and its agro-processing
Opinion
2 days ago

Zimbabwe asked SA for bailout of $1.2bn on Boxing Day

The December meeting had been attended by Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago and deputy governor Daniel Mminele
Business
1 day ago

Zim forex crisis poses quandary for SA firms

Revenue is in dollars, rather than rands, but is stuck in Zimbabwe
Business
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Emmerson Mnangagwa dismisses rumours of Zim coup
World / Africa
2.
When a blood moon meets a lunar eclipse
World
3.
DRC court confirms Felix Tshisekedi winner of ...
World / Africa
4.
Zimbabwe's Emmerson Mnangagwa cuts short foreign ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Zimbabwe's Emmerson Mnangagwa cuts short foreign tour as criticism grows
World / Africa

Zimbabwe crackdown a sign of things to come, says Mnangagwa spokesperson
World / Africa

Zimbabwean police erect roadblocks to hunt protesters
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.