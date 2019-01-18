National

Zondo inquiry official Khotso de Wee put on leave over bribery

Former Bosasa CEO Angelo Agrizzi alleges in an affidavit submitted to the commission that De Wee was one of the officials given bribes by the firm

18 January 2019 - 15:42 Qaanitah Hunter
Secretary of the state capture commission of inquiry, Dr Khotso de Wee, is pictured leaving the venue in Parktown, Johannesburg, on 18 January 2019. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL
Secretary of the state capture commission of inquiry, Dr Khotso de Wee, is pictured leaving the venue in Parktown, Johannesburg, on 18 January 2019. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL

The secretary of the state capture commission of inquiry has been put on leave‚ pending the outcome of an investigation into whether he received bribes from Bosasa during his tenure as COO of the department of justice.

A statement issued by the commission's chair, judge Raymond Zondo‚ said Angelo Agrizzi‚ the former COO of Bosasa‚ alleged in an affidavit submitted to the commission that Dr Khotso de Wee was one of the officials given bribes by the company.

The alleged bribe was linked to a tender in 2013 for a security system in various courts around the country.

Zondo said that once he became aware of Agrizzi’s affidavit he brought it to De Wee’s attention.

"Through its investigators‚ the commission is investigating the allegation against Dr de Wee. In the light of this and the seriousness of the allegation against him‚ Dr de Wee has offered not to report for duty‚ in effect to take special leave, pending the outcome of the investigation of the allegation against him‚" Zondo said.

He said De Wee’s leave would take effect from Tuesday and the commission would seek an acting secretary.

Agrizzi continued his testimony on Friday about how Bosasa allegedly paid bribes‚ laundered money and engaged in widespread fraud and corruption.

He spent the morning detailing how the company secured cash illegally to use as bribery money.

The hearing continues.

Bosasa spent up to R6m a month on bribes‚ says former COO Angelo Agrizzi

Former COO tells Zondo inquiry how firm paid for mining and state-institution tenders
National
1 day ago

State-capture inquiry adjourned after ‘security incident’

A special operations manager at Bosasa, standing with uniformed police officers, may have got into the inquiry on his expired police card
National
1 day ago

Three bombshells from day one of Angelo Agrizzi’s testimony

Agrizzi is the former Bosasa COO, which was the beneficiary of huge contracts with the state and has been implicated in widespread corruption
National
1 day ago

Former Bosasa COO says union head took groceries as bribe to secure Sasol contract

Agrizzo is expected to implicate a number of well-connected people and seeks to show how Bosasa allegedly corruptly received business from the state ...
National
2 days ago

Agrizzi testifies on Bosasa ‘bribe money’ vault video

The cash-filled vault was used to pay bribes — and pay off staff to keep quiet about them
National
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Zondo inquiry official Khotso de Wee put on leave ...
National
2.
SA will get a glimpse of the only total lunar ...
National
3.
Khulubuse Zuma provisionally sequestrated by high ...
National
4.
Bosasa paid nearly R2m towards ANC election ...
National

Related Articles

Bosasa spent up to R6m a month on bribes‚ says former COO Angelo Agrizzi
National

State-capture inquiry adjourned after ‘security incident’
National

Three bombshells from day one of Angelo Agrizzi’s testimony
National

Former Bosasa COO says union head took groceries as bribe to secure Sasol ...
National

Agrizzi testifies on Bosasa ‘bribe money’ vault video
National

Former Bosasa COO to spill the beans at state-capture inquiry
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.