Three bombshells from day one of Angelo Agrizzi’s testimony

Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi was the first witness to appear before the Zondo inquiry into allegations of state capture in 2019.

There were high expectations about the information he would disclose during his appearance before the commission on Wednesday, and Agrizzi did not disappoint.

Agrizzi is the former COO of the facilities management company Bosasa, which was renamed African Global Operations. The company has been the beneficiary of multibillion-rand contracts with the state and has been implicated in widespread allegations of corruption.

Here are three major bombshells from Agrizzi's testimony at the state capture inquiry on Wednesday:



A R15,000 grocery bribe to union leader

Agrizzi alleges that Simon Mofokeng, the former secretary-general of the Chemicals, Energy, Paper, Printing, Wood and Allied Workers' Union, gave Bosasa inside information, which was used to secure a contract with Sasol in 1999.



In exchange, Agrizzi says, Mofokeng received groceries worth R15,000 a month.

Agrizzi on Dudu Myeni

Agrizzi alleged that former SAA chair Dudu Myeni shared confidential information at the Sheraton Hotel in Pretoria about a probe that the National Prosecuting Authority was conducting into Bosasa.

Grey money bags and government officials

Agrizzi says Bosasa spent between R4m and R6m a month on bribing government officials in order to secure tenders and contracts. He said the money, which was kept in a walk-in vault, was hand delivered to the government officials, in grey money bags.