State-capture inquiry adjourned after ‘security incident’

The commission of inquiry into state capture had to adjourn after lunch on Thursday following a “security situation”.

The commission was hearing the evidence of former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi, who detailed how the company bribed officials to secure and maintain government contracts, in the first evidence the commission has heard that does not relate to the Gupta family.

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, who chairs the commission, announced on Thursday afternoon that it was necessary that measures be taken to ensure those who come to give evidence at the hearing are safe.

“The relevant authorities need to be given space to do that,” Zondo said, after the commission did not resume at 2pm as planned. Zondo said, “There was a security situation in the building connected with the hearing that needed to be looked into.”

The adjournment took place after Agrizzi told the commission, after an earlier tea break, that he saw a Bosasa employee, who he had employed years ago, at the hearing on Wednesday. He said he saw Solomon Segale, currently a special operations manager at Bosasa, standing with a group of uniformed police officers.

He alleged that Segale, who is a former police officer, got access by using his expired police card.

Bosasa, now African Global Operations, has been the beneficiary of multi-billion-rand contracts with the state and has been implicated in widespread allegations of corruption.

Agrizzi’s appearance at the commission was kept under wraps because he was receiving death threats, head of the legal team Paul Pretorius told the commission chair. The commission is providing Agrizzi with protection and the threats have been reported to the Hawks.

