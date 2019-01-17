National

State-capture inquiry adjourned after ‘security incident’

A special operations manager at Bosasa, standing with uniformed police officers, may have got into the inquiry on his expired police card

17 January 2019 - 15:57 Claudi Mailovich
Hill on Empire, in Parktown, Johannesburg, where the inquiry into state capture is taking place. Picture: SUPPLIED
Hill on Empire, in Parktown, Johannesburg, where the inquiry into state capture is taking place. Picture: SUPPLIED

The commission of inquiry into state capture had to adjourn after lunch on Thursday following a “security situation”.

The commission was hearing the evidence of former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi, who detailed how the company bribed officials to secure and maintain government contracts, in the first evidence the commission has heard that does  not relate to the Gupta family.

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, who chairs the commission, announced on Thursday afternoon that it was necessary that measures be taken to ensure those who come to give evidence at the hearing are safe.

“The relevant authorities need to be given space to do that,” Zondo said, after the commission did not resume at 2pm as planned. Zondo said, “There was a security situation in the building connected with the hearing that needed to be looked into.”

The adjournment took place after Agrizzi told the commission, after an earlier tea break, that he saw a Bosasa employee, who he had employed years ago, at the hearing on Wednesday. He said he saw Solomon Segale, currently a special operations manager at Bosasa, standing with a group of uniformed police officers.

He alleged that Segale, who is a former police officer, got access by using his expired police card.

Bosasa, now African Global Operations, has been the beneficiary of multi-billion-rand contracts with the state and has been implicated in widespread allegations of corruption.

Agrizzi’s appearance at the commission was kept under wraps because he was receiving death threats, head of the legal team Paul Pretorius told the commission chair. The commission is providing Agrizzi with protection and the threats have been reported to the Hawks.

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za

Former Bosasa COO says union head took groceries as bribe to secure Sasol contract

Agrizzo is expected to implicate a number of well-connected people and seeks to show how Bosasa allegedly corruptly received business from the state ...
National
1 day ago

Ramaphosa: Bosasa payment was for ANC presidency campaign

The DA says the president should be investigated by the ethics committee as it claims he knowingly misled parliament
National
2 months ago

Three bombshells from day one of Angelo Agrizzi’s testimony

Agrizzi is the former Bosasa COO, which was the beneficiary of huge contracts with the state and has been implicated in widespread corruption
National
4 hours ago

Most read

1.
State-capture inquiry adjourned after ‘security ...
National
2.
All government contracts with Bosasa were tainted ...
National
3.
Eskom under pressure ahead of the national budget
National
4.
CCMA’s load to rise 15% due to national minimum ...
National / Labour

Related Articles

Agrizzi testifies on Bosasa ‘bribe money’ vault video
National

Bosasa spent up to R6m a month on bribes‚ says former COO Angelo Agrizzi
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.