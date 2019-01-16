Bosasa spent R4m to R6m a month on bribing officials “to do what we want” and being granted government contracts and tenders‚ the Zondo commission into state capture heard on Wednesday.

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi testified how cash amounting to millions was kept in a vault on the Bosasa premises and accessed for cash payments to government officials.

“Directors would come and ask [Bosasa CEO] Gavin Watson for money to sort this one out or pay bribes. Gavin used to go to a safe in a walk-in vault [to get the money]‚” Agrizzi said under oath. He said money would be hand-delivered in grey money bags to officials helping Bosasa.

When asked how much was spent on bribes‚ Agrizzi said it was up to R6m a month, but added that it was “a drop in the ocean” in comparison with how much Bosasa made from the state. “It was not big in proportion. That amount did not stick out‚” Agrizzi said, adding that some officials would get R1m a month‚ and sometimes “much more”.

Agrizzi confessed that sometimes he made the payments‚ and at other times other Bosasa directors made the payments, and that Watson would consult him from time to time about who should be bribed.

He earlier testified that they bought groceries every month for former chemical workers union Ceppwawu general secretary Simon Mofokeng amounting to R15‚000 a month so the union would not put pressure on Sasol about a contract to be awarded to Bosasa.

Agrizzi said Bosasa and Watson did not give bribes in lump sums but opted to make monthly payments to ensure the people they bribed were beholden to them.

“If someone is involved in bribery and does a deal‚ they will get a monthly payment, not a lump sum ... so that you will have a hold over that person. Their lifestyle will become accustomed to that amount [sic]‚” he said.

Agrizzi’s testimony at the state-capture inquiry is expected to implicate high-profile and well-connected people. Earlier in the day‚ former SAA chair Dudu Myeni’s name came up. Agrizzi’s testimony is expected to continue on Thursday.