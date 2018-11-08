Mozambique lands good terms on $726.5m Eurobond restructuring

The four creditors who had agreed in principle to the restructuring controlled around 60% of the 2023 bond. Support from creditors holding 75% of the bond will be needed to activate collective action clauses.

Maleiane could not comment on whether he was confident he would get the support needed to seal the deal.

“I can’t say anything on behalf the fifth group, but I think they are now interacting and digesting the proposal and they will come up with something before or at the meeting we have to convene in the first quarter of 2019.”

Maleiane also said the country was still in discussion with creditors over a $535m loan to Mozambique Asset Management (MAM) and a $622m facility for ProIndicus, a state-owned maritime security company.

“We haven’t reached any agreement on kind of instruments or time frames,” he said referring to talks over restructuring the two loans.

A group of syndicated loan members who lent money to ProIndicus were looking for a similar restructuring deal that has been agreed with Eurobond holders, a spokesperson for the lenders said on Wednesday.

Maleiane reiterated that it was a priority for markets to trust Mozambique, which has been battling to recover from a debt crisis, two years after it acknowledged $1.4bn of previously undisclosed lending.

The disclosure prompted the IMF and foreign donors to cut off support to Mozambique, triggering a currency collapse and a default on sovereign debt.

“We are still to analyse the terms,” Ari Aisen the IMF’s resident representative in the Southern African nation told the conference, referring to the restructured Eurobond.

“We are going to continue supporting Mozambique in pursuit of good governance, transparency and accountability, which are part of a framework required for a stable macroeconomic environment.”

