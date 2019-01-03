World / Africa

Mozambique’s former finance minister to fight US extradition request

Manuel Chang has been arrested in SA on charges related to a $2bn debt deal that led to a default

03 January 2019 - 08:21 Matthew Hill
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Maputo — Mozambique’s former finance minister Manuel Chang, who has been arrested on charges related to a $2bn debt deal that led to a default in 2017, will oppose extradition to the US, says his lawyer.

Mozambique borrowed about $2bn from 2013 to 2014 to buy tuna-fishing boats and a coastline protection system, but only disclosed the bulk of the debt to the IMF in 2016, prompting the lender to halt funding. Chang, who was arrested on December 29 in SA, presided over the debt deal at the time.

Chang has received an indictment from the US department of justice detailing charges linked to three loans to Mozambican state companies, lawyer Rudi Krause said. Chang will apply for bail at a January 8 hearing in a Johannesburg court, he said.

“The allegations relate to those three loans,” Krause said, referring to debts taken on by Ematum, ProIndicus and Mozambique Asset Management. “He will oppose the application for his extradition.”

Auditors in 2017 found that $500m of spending remained unexplained, while also suggesting the assets purchased with the money were overpriced by about $700m.

Bloomberg

SA arrests Mozambique’s former finance minister

Manuel Chang, who signed off secret loans worth $2bn sparking the country’s 2017 financial crisis, will be extradited to the US on fraud charges
National
2 days ago

Great mine heist: how SA’s gold has been looted on an industrial scale

Theft aided by armies of illegal miners and networks of buyers
National
3 days ago

The politics of petrol in Zimbabwe

Fears that differences in government over economic interests relating to energy supply are affecting political decision-making at the highest level
Features
21 days ago

Most read

1.
China ‘lifts mysterious veil’ by landing probe on ...
World / Asia
2.
Mozambique’s former finance minister to fight US ...
World / Africa
3.
Pompeo: Jair Bolsonaro will be ‘transformative’ ...
World
4.
Clashes after women enter flashpoint Indian temple
World / Asia

Related Articles

It’s crunch time for Trump’s ‘America First’ policy
World

Business Day’s top 10 reads of 2018
National

Zimbabwe says it will not extradite Grace Mugabe over assault
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.