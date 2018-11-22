Maputo’s massive infrastructure facelift

Southern African, European, Middle Eastern and Chinese companies have come together to transform the primary Mozambican port of Maputo into a facility capable of handling the largest cargo ships afloat. Even more critically, the new suspension bridge over the bay is the final stretch of a roads project that for the first time directly links Durban to Maputo.

Travelling time between Maputo and Durban will be shortened dramatically, from 9½ hours to just five — equivalent to the Durban-Johannesburg trip. But it’s still unclear to what extent the development is expected to grow trade and tourism along the region’s coast. Bongani Tembe, spokesperson for KwaZulu-Natal economic development MEC Sihle Zikalala, tells the FM that trade and tourism impact projections for the new corridor have not yet been done.

The port rehabilitation project and its associated link roads and urban renewal together form Mozambique’s biggest public works project.

Dredging of the harbour channels and quayside berths to allow for deeper-draught vessels started in 2011. In 2012, two new tugs were purchased at a combined cost of $15m; Emirati firm P&O Maritime was contracted to provide pilotage, mooring services, and the crewing and maintenance of the tugs, pilot boats and mooring craft.

Then, under an $86m contract awarded to Jan de Nul Dredging Middle East FZE, the harbour’s access channel was dredged from a depth of 11m to 14.4m. The project, started in May 2016, was completed in December that year.

The dredging alone resulted in an immediate rise in traffic, and a 40% increase in cargo capacity in Maputo, says Maputo Port Development Company (MPDC) executive director Osório Lucas.

The MPDC is a partnership between state-owned railway company Caminhos de Ferro de Moçambique, with a 49% shareholding, and Portus Indico — comprising SA’s Grindrod freight logistics firm, Emirati port management company DP World and transport company Mozambique Gestores — with 51%. It was granted a 15-year concession for the port in April 2003, extended in 2010 for another 15 years, with an option for another decade of operation after 2033.

The port’s capacity is now being expanded again, with the dredging of quayside berths to a depth of 15m; the upgrading of the container depot; the extension of the current car, ferry, coal and container terminals; the extension of quays and rail sidings; and the refurbishment of old warehouses and construction of new ones.