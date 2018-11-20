Jacob Zuma wants ‘biased’ arms-deal case scrapped
The former president accuses the National Prosecuting Authority of multiple acts of misconduct and bias
Former president Jacob Zuma says his prosecution for corruption has been defined by political manipulation, undue delay and "blatant prosecutorial bias" — all designed "to prejudice me and declare me synonymous with crime and corruption".
In a nearly 300-page affidavit filed on Friday in the high court in Pietermaritzburg, towards a stay of prosecution on charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering related to the multibillion-rand arms deal, Zuma accuses the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) of multiple acts of misconduct and bias — including deliberately failing to put him on trial with his former financial adviser Schabir Shaik, who was convicted of corrupting him.
