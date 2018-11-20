National

Jacob Zuma wants ‘biased’ arms-deal case scrapped

The former president accuses the National Prosecuting Authority of multiple acts of misconduct and bias

20 November 2018 - 05:10 KARYN MAUGHAN
Former President Jacob Zuma at the Durban High Court on charges of corruption and fraud. Picture: FELIX DLANGAMANDLA/POOL
Former president Jacob Zuma says his prosecution for corruption has been defined by political manipulation, undue delay and "blatant prosecutorial bias" — all designed "to prejudice me and declare me synonymous with crime and corruption".

In a nearly 300-page affidavit filed on Friday in the high court in Pietermaritzburg, towards a stay of prosecution on charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering related to the multibillion-rand arms deal, Zuma accuses the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) of multiple acts of misconduct and bias — including deliberately failing to put him on trial with his former financial adviser Schabir Shaik, who was convicted of corrupting him.

